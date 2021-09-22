 Skip to main content
N.C. A&T receives $1.4 million gift from gaming company Zynga
GREENSBORO — Gaming company Zynga is donating $1.4 million to N.C. A&T's College of Engineering, the university announced Wednesday.

The four-year gift will help the computer science department expand its gaming capabilities and also create a Zynga Scholars program to help students develop skills in gaming development.

It is the latest in a series of $1 million or larger gifts to the university in the past year, including $5 million from Google announced in June to help A&T prepare more minority students for careers in science and technology. 

Zynga, known for games like Farmville and Words With Friends, established a social impact fund in June 2020 with a $25 million investment to be used for charitable and educational purposes.  

"The focus of the fund is to increase diversity and inclusion within Zynga and the games industry," CEO Frank Gibeau wrote in a letter to employees that was published last year as part of an article by GamesBeat. 

GamesBeat reported that the creation of the fund was "part of Zynga’s response to the recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice that is affecting members of its community of gamers, employees, and others."

“We are honored to work with and recognize the College of Engineering at N.C. A&T through Zynga’s Social Impact Fund as one of our premier university partners in a joint effort to elevate Black representation in the gaming industry,” Gibeau said in a news release from A&T. 

"As students immerse in the world of gaming from the development side, the results of the collaboration will be visible through projects, competitions, and outreach activities designed to foster innovation," A&T said in the news release. "Zynga will provide mentors and other pathways and opportunities for students to pursue careers as game designers, software developers and computer programmers, among others, in the immensely popular field of computer gaming entertainment."

Kelvin Bryant, associate professor of computer science at A&T, said in the release that the university has been very successful at engaging undergraduate students "in a broad range of research interests including machine learning, cyber security, internet of things, and software engineering.”

“Gaming is a rich area that combines core competencies from these research areas," Bryant said, "so this Zynga opportunity will provide a pragmatic platform for our students to expand their experiences and engage with industry experts.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

