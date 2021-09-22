N.C. A&T receives $1.4 million gift from gaming company Zynga

GREENSBORO — Gaming company Zynga is donating $1.4 million to N.C. A&T's College of Engineering, the university announced Wednesday.

The four-year gift will help the computer science department expand its gaming capabilities and also create a Zynga Scholars program to help students develop skills in gaming development.

It is the latest in a series of $1 million or larger gifts to the university in the past year, including $5 million from Google announced in June to help A&T prepare more minority students for careers in science and technology.

Zynga, known for games like Farmville and Words With Friends, established a social impact fund in June 2020 with a $25 million investment to be used for charitable and educational purposes.

"The focus of the fund is to increase diversity and inclusion within Zynga and the games industry," CEO Frank Gibeau wrote in a letter to employees that was published last year as part of an article by GamesBeat.

GamesBeat reported that the creation of the fund was "part of Zynga’s response to the recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice that is affecting members of its community of gamers, employees, and others."