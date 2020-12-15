N.C. A&T receives $45 million donation, the largest in university history

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has received a $45 million donation, the largest in university history.
The money is a gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, a novelist and former spouse of Jeff Bezos, founder of online retailer Amazon, who announced more than $4.15 billion in donations Tuesday to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Scott listed the recipients of that money Tuesday and her reasons for selecting those organizations in a post on Medium.com.
“We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this vivid illustration of faith in our university and its historic and abiding commitment to academic excellence and to the African American community,” Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement. “Her singular generosity stands out among the many investments in our university this year as one that will play a transformative role in the potential of A&T, serving Aggies far into the future.”
A&T said in a news release that it plans to put the money toward four broad campus initiatives: student success programs that help keep students in school and on track to graduate; programs to help A&T graduates develop workplace skills that will help them in their careers; civic programs that encourage students to give back to their communities; and academic programs in science, technology, business, health, education, agriculture and the humanities.
“We hope that Scott’s philanthropic leadership will inspire others to invest in North Carolina A&T, its students and its future,” Martin said. “We will strive to fulfill the promise of this gift and repay it to the communities and individuals we serve many times over.”
A&T's donation is the fifth of more than $1 million since September. Its previous largest donation from one entity was a $5 million gift from Walmart to support A&T's engineering and business colleges and the students enrolled in those programs.
In her Medium.com post, Scott said she wanted to help those suffering the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially people of color, people living in poverty and women.
Advisers helped her identify "organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates and low access to philanthropic capital," Scott wrote.
Some organizations receiving money from Scott are food banks, emergency relief funds and other groups serving basic needs. Others are addressing long-term issues such as debt relief, job training, civil rights, financial services and education.
Several other historically Black colleges and universities were among more than 30 institutions of higher education that also got money Tuesday from Scott. Three, including A&T, are in North Carolina.
Winston-Salem State University said it received $30 million, and Elizabeth City State University said its gift was $15 million.
For both institutions, like at A&T, the donations are the largest in their histories.
Other area recipients are the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the High Point YMCA and Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, which is based in Winston-Salem.
The awards announced Tuesday came just months after Scott gave away $1.7 billion in July as part of a 2019 pledge to donate the bulk of her fortune.
Bloomberg News reported that Scott, the world's 18th-richest person, has seen her wealth more than double this year to nearly $61 billion as Amazon continues to grow in value.
