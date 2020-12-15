N.C. A&T receives $45 million donation, the largest in university history

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has received a $45 million donation, the largest in university history.

The money is a gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, a novelist and former spouse of Jeff Bezos, founder of online retailer Amazon, who announced more than $4.15 billion in donations Tuesday to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Scott listed the recipients of that money Tuesday and her reasons for selecting those organizations in a post on Medium.com.

“We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this vivid illustration of faith in our university and its historic and abiding commitment to academic excellence and to the African American community,” Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement. “Her singular generosity stands out among the many investments in our university this year as one that will play a transformative role in the potential of A&T, serving Aggies far into the future.”