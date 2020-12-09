N.C. A&T receives yet another seven-figure donation

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T on Wednesday landed its fourth seven-figure donation in the past four months.
The university's latest gift of $3 million comes from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Virginia-based electricity and natural gas provider.
A&T said it will use some of the money to provide four-year scholarships to incoming undergraduate students who want to study engineering or computer science at the university.
Another portion of the donation will go toward improving student retention and graduation rates among undergraduates in A&T's electrical and computer engineering departments and helping some students from these programs go on to graduate school.
A&T also said it will put some of the money toward the Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, which is scheduled to open next fall. The university said it will name an energy and sustainability lab in the new building for Dominion Energy.
Dominion announced earlier this year that it would launch something called the HBCU Promise — $25 million in donations over six years to 11 historically Black colleges and universities for facilities, educational programs and other projects involving clean energy. A&T was the only North Carolina university included in the HBCU Promise program.
In addition, the company also said it would set up a $10 million scholarship fund for Black and other underrepresented minority students in its service area. Dominion provides electricity and natural gas to customers in 16 states, including North Carolina.
A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said the "substantial support" from the Dominion foundation will help A&T graduates who go into the energy field.
“North Carolina A&T has developed an excellent reputation for producing outstanding STEM graduates and is committed through this investment in preparing the next generation of leaders in the power and energy industry,” Martin said in a statement provided by the university.
The Dominion donation is the fourth corporate gift of more than $1 million that A&T has received since September.
In early September, A&T got $1 million from Bank of America to prepare students for careers after college. Less than a week later, the university got $4 million from semiconductor and LED lighting maker Cree for full scholarships for students from North Carolina enrolled in A&T's College of Engineering or College of Science and Technology.
The Cree gift was at the time the single largest donation ever made to A&T.
That record stood until mid-November, when Walmart announced a $5 million donation to the university for scholarships and other programs for engineering and business students.
