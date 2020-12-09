N.C. A&T receives yet another seven-figure donation

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T on Wednesday landed its fourth seven-figure donation in the past four months.

The university's latest gift of $3 million comes from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Virginia-based electricity and natural gas provider.

A&T said it will use some of the money to provide four-year scholarships to incoming undergraduate students who want to study engineering or computer science at the university.

Another portion of the donation will go toward improving student retention and graduation rates among undergraduates in A&T's electrical and computer engineering departments and helping some students from these programs go on to graduate school.

A&T also said it will put some of the money toward the Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, which is scheduled to open next fall. The university said it will name an energy and sustainability lab in the new building for Dominion Energy.