N.C. A&T removes names tied to white supremacy from two campus buildings

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will rename two campus buildings whose namesakes are connected to white supremacy.

University trustees voted Friday to remove the names immediately from Morrison Hall, a dormitory, and Cherry Hall, an academic building used primarily by the College of Engineering. Both buildings are named for former North Carolina governors, neither of whom appear to have direct ties to A&T.

Leaders of the nation's largest four-year historically Black college and university said they plan to recommend new names for both buildings in early 2021. Renaming the buildings also will require a vote of the trustees.

"These actions were recommended due to the two governors' direct or indirect actions that supported white supremacy movements during their tenure," trustee Joe Parker said Friday.

Cherry Hall was built in 1953 and once served as the home of A&T's engineering college. It's named for Robert Gregg Cherry, who was mayor of Gastonia and speaker of the N.C. House before he served as governor from 1945 to 1949.