N.C. A&T restricts dining and dorm visits as COVID-19 cases surge on campus

GREENSBORO — As the number of COVID-19 cases goes up on the N.C. A&T campus, the university is once again cracking down on students.
The university as of Wednesday has eliminated in-person dining at its cafeteria and student center. It also has banned all visitors from campus housing.
A&T didn't say when these restrictions might be lifted, but said it might impose stricter measures — and could cancel the two in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 9 — if students don't comply and on-campus COVID-19 cases don't recede.
A&T put similar restrictions in place in mid-November after a surge in cases following homecoming and Halloween.
Those limits on dining and dorm visitation in the fall "had a rapid and positive impact on viral spread," Chancellor Harold Martin wrote to students Tuesday. "We hoped that we would not have to return to these measures, but growth in infection rates leaves us no alternative."
Between March 31 and Tuesday, according to a News & Record accounting of A&T's online COVID-19 dashboard, the university recorded 200 new cases of the coronavirus — 196 among students and four more among faculty and staff. The 59 student cases reported Monday and Tuesday were the largest two-day total of the semester.
Eleven percent of A&T students who took COVID-19 tests on those two days tested positive. That's more than twice the spring semester positivity rate of 4.6%.
In addition, A&T has reported six clusters of COVID-19 cases since April 7: one April 7 at an off-campus apartment complex operated by the university, four Monday in four different campus residence halls and one Wednesday among the football team.
The rapid rise in cases at A&T seems to have stemmed from off-campus events unofficially connected to Aggie Fest, local TV station WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) reported Wednesday.
Aggie Fest is a week-long and university-sponsored series of on-campus events for students held every spring. This year's edition ended Sunday.
But Aggie Fest traditionally spawns plenty of unofficial and unsanctioned off-campus parties and gatherings. The High Point TV station reported that A&T officials saw on social media last week numerous accounts of large off-campus parties where students didn't wear facemasks.
These new infections boosted A&T past its fall semester total of 614 COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, A&T has recorded 620 cases since Jan. 1. Students are responsible for more than 90% of those new spring semester cases.
Although cases and hospitalizations are starting to tick back up across North Carolina, most other area colleges and universities aren't seeing similar surges.
UNCG, the Triad's largest university, has reported 10 cases since Monday and 18 in the prior week.
At Wake Forest University, which imposed campus restrictions in February because of a rapid rise in cases there, has reported just 11 cases this month.
Elon University, which had more than 300 students in quarantine or isolation at the end of March, now has just 22 active campus cases.
The only other area school that has seen a concerning rise in cases is Winston-Salem State University.
The university told students Monday it found a cluster of five positive cases but didn't say where it originated. On Tuesday, the university recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases — the most in one day since WSSU started counting back in August — and canceled the football team's spring practice sessions.
At A&T, meanwhile, Martin reminded students that the last day of classes was about two weeks away and commencement would be held in less than a month.
"Do your part to ensure we reach those milestones without further incident and that neither graduates-to-be and their families nor your family members and friends back home pay the price for the irresponsibility of a small minority of our student body," Martin wrote Tuesday.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.