N.C. A&T restricts dining and dorm visits as COVID-19 cases surge on campus

GREENSBORO — As the number of COVID-19 cases goes up on the N.C. A&T campus, the university is once again cracking down on students.

The university as of Wednesday has eliminated in-person dining at its cafeteria and student center. It also has banned all visitors from campus housing.

A&T didn't say when these restrictions might be lifted, but said it might impose stricter measures — and could cancel the two in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 9 — if students don't comply and on-campus COVID-19 cases don't recede.

A&T put similar restrictions in place in mid-November after a surge in cases following homecoming and Halloween.

Those limits on dining and dorm visitation in the fall "had a rapid and positive impact on viral spread," Chancellor Harold Martin wrote to students Tuesday. "We hoped that we would not have to return to these measures, but growth in infection rates leaves us no alternative."