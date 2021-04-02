N.C. A&T sets the times for its twin commencement ceremonies

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T on Friday set the times for its twin commencement ceremonies May 9.

The first ceremony — for undergraduate and graduate students earning their degrees in the current spring semester — will start at 8:30 a.m. More than 1,600 students have applied to graduate, and A&T expects this to be its largest graduation class.

The second ceremony, at 4 p.m., will be for students who graduated in the spring, summer or fall of 2020. A&T canceled the in-person graduation exercises scheduled for last May and December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both commencement ceremonies will be held rain or shine at Truist Stadium on campus. Each graduate will get two tickets, and face coverings and social distancing will be required at both ceremonies.

Seats for the graduates will be on the football field, so the university is asking them to wear flat, wedge or athletics shoes and not heels.