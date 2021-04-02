 Skip to main content
N.C. A&T sets the times for its twin commencement ceremonies
N.C. A&T Commencement

Graduates shake hands during the N.C. A&T commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T on Friday set the times for its twin commencement ceremonies May 9.

The first ceremony — for undergraduate and graduate students earning their degrees in the current spring semester — will start at 8:30 a.m. More than 1,600 students have applied to graduate, and A&T expects this to be its largest graduation class.

The second ceremony, at 4 p.m., will be for students who graduated in the spring, summer or fall of 2020. A&T canceled the in-person graduation exercises scheduled for last May and December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both commencement ceremonies will be held rain or shine at Truist Stadium on campus. Each graduate will get two tickets, and face coverings and social distancing will be required at both ceremonies.

Seats for the graduates will be on the football field, so the university is asking them to wear flat, wedge or athletics shoes and not heels.

A&T announced March 10 that it would have commencement in person this spring. Since then, most area colleges and universities have said they'll hold in-person graduation ceremonies next month after canceling commencement a year ago.

N.C. A&T marks its 130th birthday with a new website that highlights key alumni and friends and major campus events.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

