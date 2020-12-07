N.C. A&T will honor its fall graduates virtually on Saturday

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will celebrate its fall graduates with a video that will be shown at noon Saturday.

The video will be aired in place of the traditional in-person commencement ceremony because of statewide restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A&T said in a news release Monday that university and UNC System leaders and A&T alumni will appear in Saturday's video, which will be shown on A&T's YouTube and Facebook pages and on the university's webpage at www.ncat.edu.

The university said that 1,115 students earned their bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees in the summer and fall semesters.

This marks the second straight time that A&T has replaced its traditional in-person commencement ceremony with a virtual event. A&T typically holds two graduation events at the Greensboro Coliseum each year — one in May and another in December. The in-person ceremony scheduled for May also was canceled because of COVID-19.