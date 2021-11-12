N.C. A&T will increase some fees, but not tuition

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's Board of Trustees voted on Friday to increase some fees for next year. Tuition, however, will not increase.

The cost per year for the student meal plan will go up by $100. Also, the cost per year for living in apartments leased from A&T's real estate foundation will go up by $340 to $350.

Students in other university housing will not be affected by the apartment fees.

The university is additionally putting in a series of penalty fees for violations of apartment living rules such as having an unauthorized pet or an unapproved party. Those range from $35 to $500.

According to the university, inflation costs affecting food and housing are behind the fee increases. Also, there's been property damage at some apartments that the new penalty fees may help discourage.

University spokesman Todd Simmons said the fees are more than offset by the $21 million the university invested in student success, which includes the university's free book program that started this semester.

He said that program, which is set to continue next school year, saves students an average of $1,240 each.

