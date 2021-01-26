 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. A&T's annual Greensboro sit-ins commemoration will be online this year
0 comments
top story

N.C. A&T's annual Greensboro sit-ins commemoration will be online this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Annual Sit-In Commemorative Program at N.C. A&T

Jibreel Khazan and Joseph McNeil and the families of Franklin McCain and David Richmond stand in front of the February One Monument at the 60th Sit-In Anniversary Breakfast Celebration on the N.C. A&T campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, January 31, 2020.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's annual commemoration of the downtown Greensboro sit-ins will have a new time and new format but will happen on its traditional date.

The university's 61st annual sit-in celebration will take place Feb. 1 — next Monday — at noon instead of its traditional early-morning time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held online.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"A Tribute to the A&T Four: It's About Us" will be a virtual video celebration of the four A&T freshman — Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (then known as Ezell Blair Jr.), the late Franklin McCain and the late David Richmond — who launched the sit-in movement in downtown Greensboro.

Their first attempt at integrating the whites-only lunch counter at the former Woolworth store on South Elm Street happened on Feb. 1, 1960. This protest movement spread throughout the South and continued until late July, when store managers seated the first Black patrons at the Greensboro lunch counter.

Monday's virtual event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/y64wtzjo.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News