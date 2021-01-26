N.C. A&T's annual Greensboro sit-ins commemoration will be online this year

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's annual commemoration of the downtown Greensboro sit-ins will have a new time and new format but will happen on its traditional date.

The university's 61st annual sit-in celebration will take place Feb. 1 — next Monday — at noon instead of its traditional early-morning time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held online.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A Tribute to the A&T Four: It's About Us" will be a virtual video celebration of the four A&T freshman — Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (then known as Ezell Blair Jr.), the late Franklin McCain and the late David Richmond — who launched the sit-in movement in downtown Greensboro.

Their first attempt at integrating the whites-only lunch counter at the former Woolworth store on South Elm Street happened on Feb. 1, 1960. This protest movement spread throughout the South and continued until late July, when store managers seated the first Black patrons at the Greensboro lunch counter.

Monday's virtual event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/y64wtzjo.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.