N.C. A&T's final fundraising campaign tally: a record $181.4 million

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has finished its major fundraising campaign with a record $181.4 million.

The final tally, announced Friday, is more than twice the university's original goal of $85 million. It's also a record for A&T, which believes that amount is the most ever raised by a historically Black public university.

"Our students, faculty and academic programs earned those investments, and the frankly humbling total of that generosity is a reflection of the quality of this community of scholars,” Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement. “We’re grateful for what this says about our university now, and excited about what it means for our future.”

A&T launched "The Power of Do" campaign in 2012 to raise money for student scholarships, academic and support programs for students, faculty support and facilities. When the university publicly announced in 2018 that it intended to raise $85 million by the end of 2020, A&T had already collected $68 million. A&T later raised its goal to $100 million.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And then things took off.

Alumni giving picked up. A&T said its graduates provided 70% of the campaign's 21,300 donations.