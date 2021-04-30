N.C. A&T's final fundraising campaign tally: a record $181.4 million

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has finished its major fundraising campaign with a record $181.4 million.
The final tally, announced Friday, is more than twice the university's original goal of $85 million. It's also a record for A&T, which believes that amount is the most ever raised by a historically Black public university.
"Our students, faculty and academic programs earned those investments, and the frankly humbling total of that generosity is a reflection of the quality of this community of scholars,” Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement. “We’re grateful for what this says about our university now, and excited about what it means for our future.”
A&T launched "The Power of Do" campaign in 2012 to raise money for student scholarships, academic and support programs for students, faculty support and facilities. When the university publicly announced in 2018 that it intended to raise $85 million by the end of 2020, A&T had already collected $68 million. A&T later raised its goal to $100 million.
And then things took off.
Alumni giving picked up. A&T said its graduates provided 70% of the campaign's 21,300 donations.
A&T got a series of multi-million dollar corporate donations — from Walmart, Corning, Cree and others — in the latter half of 2020.
In December A&T received a record-shattering gift of $45 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who gave away $4.2 billion of her fortune in one day to universities and nonprofits across the country. It was the single largest donation A&T had ever received — and one of 35 gifts of more than $1 million A&T collected during the campaign.
A&T's fundraising drive resulted in six new endowed professorships and 271 new endowed scholarships, many of which provided financial help to multiple students. A&T also renamed two colleges — business and health and human sciences — to recognize donors.
A&T's campaign pushed the overall value of its endowment to $153 million. As of June, A&T's endowment stood at $74 million, according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers' annual report on endowment totals at U.S. and Canadian universities.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.