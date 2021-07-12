 Skip to main content
N.C. A&T's 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' plans to return to campus this fall
A trumpet player dances as the band performs at halftime during N.C. A&T’s homecoming football game in Greensboro in 2019.

 News & Record file

GREENSBORO — “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” will return to the N.C. A&T campus this fall.

The university held a scaled-down virtual homecoming in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because many people are now vaccinated and North Carolina no longer has a statewide outdoor mask mandate, A&T announced Monday that its annual homecoming once again will be held in person.

Dubbed “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” because of its size, duration and sheer number of events, among other things, A&T’s homecoming will run from Oct. 24-31 this year.

The homecoming football game — which wasn’t played a year ago because the Aggies canceled their 2020 football season — will be played Oct. 30 against Monmouth University of New Jersey. Monmouth is a football-only member of the Big South Conference, which A&T joined July 1.

The university’s alumni office said in a news release Monday that it plans to put in place some COVID-19 restrictions, though it didn’t specify what measures it might use or which events might be affected. While the football game, pre-game parade and Aggie Fan Fest are outdoors, homecoming concerts and other related events are traditionally held inside.

A&T’s Office of Alumni Relations will hold an online town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday to provide alumni with more information about homecoming. To attend, register at bit.ly/homecomingtownhall.

A&T’s homecoming is one of Greensboro’s largest annual events. The university says total combined attendance at all homecoming events tops 100,000 each year and that the eight-day gathering pumps more than $10 million into Greensboro’s economy.

N.C. A&T marks its 130th birthday with a new website that highlights key alumni and friends and major campus events.

Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.

