N.C. A&T's 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' plans to return to campus this fall

GREENSBORO — “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” will return to the N.C. A&T campus this fall.

The university held a scaled-down virtual homecoming in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because many people are now vaccinated and North Carolina no longer has a statewide outdoor mask mandate, A&T announced Monday that its annual homecoming once again will be held in person.

Dubbed “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” because of its size, duration and sheer number of events, among other things, A&T’s homecoming will run from Oct. 24-31 this year.

The homecoming football game — which wasn’t played a year ago because the Aggies canceled their 2020 football season — will be played Oct. 30 against Monmouth University of New Jersey. Monmouth is a football-only member of the Big South Conference, which A&T joined July 1.

The university’s alumni office said in a news release Monday that it plans to put in place some COVID-19 restrictions, though it didn’t specify what measures it might use or which events might be affected. While the football game, pre-game parade and Aggie Fan Fest are outdoors, homecoming concerts and other related events are traditionally held inside.