N.C. bill aims to protect college students accused of sexual assault. Critics are wary.

The prevalence of false allegations is between 2% and 10%, studies show.

“It just needs to be fair,” Krawiec said. “There needs to be an investigation, and we need to make certain that everybody is treated fairly and that everybody is heard.”

Laci Hill, a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill, is a senior adviser in student government work on policies related to campus sexual assault and accessibility issues.

She said some of those assaulted might not have physical evidence and don’t feel comfortable going to a hospital and getting a rape kit done the day they were assaulted. Schools requiring more proof or evidence could further deter students from reporting incidents of gender-based violence, she said.

“A lot of people don’t want to come forward because they are afraid of being blamed for what happened to them, people won’t believe them and it can be traumatic,” Hill said.

Policy changes

One of the biggest changes this bill would make at UNC System campuses is increasing the level of evidence permitted — and highly contested — under the Federal Title IX guidelines set by Betsy DeVos, who was secretary of education under the Trump administration. Those guidelines went into effect in fall 2020.