N.C. community college board picks new system president: Thomas Stith III of Charlotte

RALEIGH — A U.S. Small Business Administration official who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Pat McCrory will be the next president of the state's community college system.
The State Board of Community Colleges announced Monday that it unanimously picked Thomas Stith III to lead North Carolina's 58-campus community college system.
Breeden Blackwell, chairman of the state board, said Stith had a strong track record in business and government.
“Thomas Stith is a proven leader with a broad network of relationships in business, education and government in North Carolina,” Blackwell said in a statement. “He has the skills and talents to lead our great community college system at a critical time. The colleges will play an essential role in North Carolina’s economic recovery from the pandemic.”
The community college system said in a news release that Stith, 57 and now a Charlotte resident, was McCrory's chief of staff from 2013 to 2017 and served three terms on the Durham City Council from 1999 to 2007. He has been CEO of several businesses and consulting firms and, from 2008 to 2013, was economic development program director of the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in Chapel Hill.
He has worked as the North Carolina district director of the Small Business Administration since September 2019.
Stith holds two degrees — a bachelor's and an MBA — from N.C. Central University and a certificate in nonprofit management from Duke University.
Stith will replace Peter Hans, who became president of the UNC System on Aug. 1 after two years as community college system president. Bill Carver, the former president of Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, has been the interim president since this summer.
Like Hans, Stith has not previously worked at a community college or at the system office in Raleigh.
Stith will start work Jan. 11. His salary wasn't immediately available Monday.
Stith will be the college system's second Black president. Lloyd V. "Vic" Hackley served as system president in the mid 1990s after he was chancellor at Fayetteville State University and before he was interim chancellor at N.C. A&T in Greensboro from 2006 to 2007.
The 21-member board that appointed Stith is largely a mix of appointees by McCrory, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders. Board members include Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and state Treasurer Dale Folwell.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
