N.C. community college board picks new system president: Thomas Stith III of Charlotte

RALEIGH — A U.S. Small Business Administration official who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Pat McCrory will be the next president of the state's community college system.

The State Board of Community Colleges announced Monday that it unanimously picked Thomas Stith III to lead North Carolina's 58-campus community college system.

Breeden Blackwell, chairman of the state board, said Stith had a strong track record in business and government.

“Thomas Stith is a proven leader with a broad network of relationships in business, education and government in North Carolina,” Blackwell said in a statement. “He has the skills and talents to lead our great community college system at a critical time. The colleges will play an essential role in North Carolina’s economic recovery from the pandemic.”

The community college system said in a news release that Stith, 57 and now a Charlotte resident, was McCrory's chief of staff from 2013 to 2017 and served three terms on the Durham City Council from 1999 to 2007. He has been CEO of several businesses and consulting firms and, from 2008 to 2013, was economic development program director of the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in Chapel Hill.