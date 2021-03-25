N.C. Democrats, backed by some Republicans, want a nurse in every school

RALEIGH — North Carolina Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday that would require every public school in the state employ a nurse in an effort to provide improve the ratio of students-to-nurses.

For every 1,000 students in North Carolina public schools, districts currently employ only one school nurse, according to the most recent data collected by the state health department. More than half of those nurses serve two or more schools. The National Association of School Nurses recommends one school nurse for every 750 students.

"When we focus on a student's well-being, the student is more able to focus on learning," said Paul Koh, Wake County Public Schools assistant superintendent. "School nurses play a key role in this effort."

Two identical bills also have been filed in the House with some Republican support. One House version of the bill, sponsored by Rep. Gale Adcock, a Cary Democrat, would require that all public schools, including charter schools, employ a full-time nurse.

Another version, sponsored by Rep. Cynthia Ball, a Democrat from Raleigh, allocates $102 million to implement the change. The Senate version, sponsored by Cary Democrat Sen. Wiley Nickel, mirrors Ball's version of the bill.