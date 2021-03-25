N.C. now charges teachers $50 for taking a personal day. But relief may be in sight.

On days when students are in, teachers can use personal leave. But $50 per day is deducted from the teacher's paycheck to help defray the cost for hiring a substitute teacher.

Districts pay $80 a day for a substitute who doesn't have a teaching license. It rises to $103 a day for those who do have a license.

To avoid the $50 charge, Elmore said some teachers have been dipping into their sick days. He said sick days shouldn't have to be used for non-health situations, such as attending a funeral or a child's graduation or going to a closing of a house.

Teachers for years have complained about the substitute deduction, including calling for it to be eliminated during the mass protests held in Raleigh in 2018 and 2019. Some educators wound up footing the $50 per day deduction to attend the protests when their districts opted to still hold classes those days.

Reason for leave not required

Under state law, it's up to the principal to approve personal leave time. Approval of requests made within five days is discretionary.

But state law says the leave has to be automatically approved if the request is made at least five days in advance and a substitute teacher can be found.