N.C.'s private colleges to hold virtual college fair in October
North Carolina's 36 private non-profit colleges and universities will hold virtual college fairs later this month.

The online event will let high school juniors and seniors learn more about these schools at a time when many institutions have restricted campus visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short videos about each school are online now at the N.C. Independent Colleges & Universities website at www.ncicu.org/ncicu-2020-college-fair.

At that same link, prospective students can sign up for virtual sessions with admissions counselors. Those sessions will be held at designated times on Oct. 19-23.

Here are the times and dates for area schools:

• Elon University: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19

• Bennett College: 5 p.m. Oct. 20

• Greensboro College: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20

• Guilford College: 7 p.m. Oct. 20

• High Point University: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20

• Wake Forest University: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22

• Salem College: 5 p.m. Oct. 23

Duke, Campbell, Gardner-Webb and Methodist universities and other private colleges around the state also will hold virtual sessions during the week of Oct. 19. 

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

