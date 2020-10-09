N.C.'s private colleges to hold virtual college fair in October

North Carolina's 36 private non-profit colleges and universities will hold virtual college fairs later this month.
The online event will let high school juniors and seniors learn more about these schools at a time when many institutions have restricted campus visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Short videos about each school are online now at the N.C. Independent Colleges & Universities website at www.ncicu.org/ncicu-2020-college-fair.
At that same link, prospective students can sign up for virtual sessions with admissions counselors. Those sessions will be held at designated times on Oct. 19-23.
Here are the times and dates for area schools:
• Elon University: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19
• Bennett College: 5 p.m. Oct. 20
• Greensboro College: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20
• Guilford College: 7 p.m. Oct. 20
• High Point University: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20
• Wake Forest University: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22
• Salem College: 5 p.m. Oct. 23
Duke, Campbell, Gardner-Webb and Methodist universities and other private colleges around the state also will hold virtual sessions during the week of Oct. 19.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!