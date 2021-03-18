N.C. Senate elects 7, including Greensboro's Jimmy Clark, to UNC Board of Governors

RALEIGH — The N.C. Senate elected seven people Wednesday to serve four-year terms on the UNC Board of Governors.
Senators reelected Randy Ramsey; the board's chair and president of a boat-building company in Beaufort; Art Pope, chairman and CEO of the retail chain that includes Roses and Maxway; and Jimmy Clark of Greensboro.
The Senate appointed Clark in June to finish the term of former Raleigh mayor Tom Fetzer, who left the UNC System's governing board earlier in 2020. Clark is president of Guy M. Turner Inc., the privately held Greensboro crane, rigging and heavy transportation company. He's also an N.C. State University graduate and a past chairman of N.C. State's board of trustees.
Board newcomers also elected to four-year terms are Lee Roberts of Raleigh, a partner in an investment firm who served as then-Gov. Pat McCrory’s budget director; security-services firm president Sonja Nichols of Charlotte; and real estate developer Kirk Bradley of Sanford.
Their terms will start July 1.
Separately, senators also selected former Democratic state Sen. Joel Ford of Charlotte to fill out the term of Darrell Allison, who resigned in September. Allison is now the Fayetteville State University chancellor. Ford is an N.C. A&T graduate and spoke at the university's undergraduate commencement in 2018. His term runs through June 30, 2023.
The Senate voted 45-3 for Ford. The chamber confirmed approval of the slate of six other candidates — each already picked by a majority of senators in paper balloting — by a vote of 39-8.
Three former Senate appointees will leave the Board of Governors when their terms expire June 30.
Marty Kotis, a Greensboro developer who lives in Summerfield, and Raleigh attorney Steven Long both served two full terms on the board. State law limits Board of Governors members to three terms, but members typically serve no more than two.
Dwight Stone of Greensboro wasn't reelected after nearly two years. Stone, the president of a local custom home-building company, was appointed in November 2019 to finish the term of former chairman Harry Smith. Stone is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a former chairman of that university's trustee board.
Every two years the House and Senate each usually elect six candidates to serve four-year terms on the 24-voting member board. The House hasn’t yet announced its election date, but earlier this week it put out a slate of candidates that would reappoint five members it appointed in 2017.
The board has been largely filed with favorites of Republicans since the GOP took over the General Assembly in 2011. Senate Democrats have complained in previous elections about their ability to offer successful candidates and the lack of racial diversity on the board. Ford and Nichols are Black.
Staff writer John Newsom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
