N.C. Senate elects 7, including Greensboro's Jimmy Clark, to UNC Board of Governors

The Senate voted 45-3 for Ford. The chamber confirmed approval of the slate of six other candidates — each already picked by a majority of senators in paper balloting — by a vote of 39-8.

Three former Senate appointees will leave the Board of Governors when their terms expire June 30.

Marty Kotis, a Greensboro developer who lives in Summerfield, and Raleigh attorney Steven Long both served two full terms on the board. State law limits Board of Governors members to three terms, but members typically serve no more than two.

Dwight Stone of Greensboro wasn't reelected after nearly two years. Stone, the president of a local custom home-building company, was appointed in November 2019 to finish the term of former chairman Harry Smith. Stone is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a former chairman of that university's trustee board.