N.C. A&T's record $93.8 million fundraising haul has created 'new financial reality'

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T University crushed its past record for private fundraising with $93.8 million raised in its just concluded fiscal year, which included the end of a long-running fundraising campaign by the university.

The amount includes a blockbuster $45 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos. But even without Scott’s gift, the university would have still more than doubled the record it set for donations in fiscal year 2020, when it raised $18.1 million.

N.C. A&T is the United States’ largest public historically black college or university. The nation’s next largest public HBCU, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, raised $13.62 million for the year, which was a record for them also.

Harry Williams, the president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said that many of the HBCUs his group works with saw record fundraising for the year. That was driven, he said, by corporations and philanthropists looking to make a positive difference for Black people in the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in 2020.

“It touched something in the core of this country, as far what we saw happening to an African American in Minneapolis,” he said.