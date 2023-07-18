North Carolina A&T State University has announced a new head of the nursing department with the appointment of Tiffany Morris. Morris began her role as director of nursing on July 1.

Morris was the inaugural department chair for Elon University’s nursing program since March 2021 as well as an associate professor.

At A&T, Morris replaced Linda Hunt Latham, who had acted as interim director since September 2022. This, however, isn’t Morris’ first time as an Aggie.

From 2014-21, Morris was a clinical assistant professor and interim assistant dean in the program.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Clara Adams Ender Endowed Professor and director for the School of Nursing,” Morris said. “I am looking forward to continuing the legacy of great leadership that has evolved as part of the School of Nursing’s history. The school has an amazing team of faculty, staff, and students who continue to demonstrate commitment and compassion to advancing health equity.”

Morris is a member of the 2021 UNC Faculty Fellows program and received her BSN from University of Virginia. She earned an M.S. in nursing, M.S. in education and Doctor of Nursing Practice in executive leadership from Grand Canyon University. Her doctoral work and research interests focus on end-of-life care as a health disparity for African Americans, complementing her work to promote health and wellness within underserved communities.