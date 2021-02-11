NC House passes bill to require all schools to reopen in-person

All schools are required to enforce a mask mandate for everyone in the building. North Carolina is also under a statewide mask mandate.

Cooper said earlier this month that it's time for students to be back in the classroom, and urged local school districts to reopen for in-person learning if they were not already. But he stopped short of mandating it.

He made the announcement and sent a letter to schools districts the day after Republicans proposed their reopening bill. He urged what his administration already allows — Plan A for elementaries and Plan B for middle and high schools. Remote-only is also an option for students who need or prefer it.

If the governor vetoes the bill, that doesn't necessarily mean it ends there. Republicans have majorities, but not the supermajorities needed in each chamber for an override. However, they could have the votes if enough Democrats vote with them.

Vaccines