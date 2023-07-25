GREENSBORO — Amid continuing high demand from students for housing, N.C. A&T looks to start construction on a five-story residence hall late this autumn, according to Robert Pompey, the university’s vice chancellor for business and finance.

The university’s goal is to get the dorm, which will cost about $60 million, built by fall 2025, said Pompey, adding that it would be the first new dorm built at N.C. A&T in the 16 years he’s been with the university. The university is in the process of getting final approvals for designs, he said.

Housing has been a hot topic for N.C. A&T students, with some students even holding demonstrations in recent years calling for more to be created. Pompey said students prefer university housing for being close to classes, not requiring a 12-month lease and having utilities included.

The new dorm will sit across Bluford Street from Harrison auditorium and will make it possible to offer underclassmen a “fresh new facility,” Pompey said.

“Our students love staying on campus, so we really are trying to meet their demands and provide a service for them,” Pompey said. “We really want to provide them state-of-the-art housing.”

The university announced plans for the “Bluford Street Residence Hall” back in 2018 and has had at least a couple projected start dates for construction come and go.

Pompey said the reason for the delay is that the university pivoted to focus on buying surrounding apartment complexes and turning them into student housing first as a quicker way to add beds amid increasing student enrollment.

He said the university is now further along with its financing for the project.

Credit rating agency Fitch recently announced it had assigned a “AA-” rating to the roughly $59 million in bonds the UNC Board of Governors are expected to issue on behalf NC A&T this summer. That rating conveys a low risk of default on paying back the loans.

Pompey said that while they had to get approval from the NC General Assembly for the project, the legislature typically does not provide the funding for projects such as this. Instead, the university will take on debt that it will would repay through the rental revenues received from students.