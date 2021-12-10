 Skip to main content
Nearly 2,000 graduate from UNCG during commencement ceremonies
Nearly 2,000 graduate from UNCG during commencement ceremonies

GREENSBORO — UNCG awarded about 1,975 earned degrees at the 2021 December commencement and doctoral hooding ceremonies today.

Both ceremonies were held at the Greensboro Coliseum. The university gave out degrees to students who graduated in August and December. 

UNCG awarded about 1,975 degrees at the 2021 December commencement and doctoral hooding ceremonies at the Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 10, 2021.

Singer-songwriter and producer Ben Folds, a Winston-Salem native, gave the keynote speech at the morning ceremony, where he also received an honorary degree. Folds, an alumnus of the UNCG School of Music, was part of the band Ben Folds Five. His work also includes solo albums and collaborative records. He is currently the artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

