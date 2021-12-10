Nearly 2,000 graduate from UNCG during commencement ceremonies

Both ceremonies were held at the Greensboro Coliseum. The university gave out degrees to students who graduated in August and December.

Singer-songwriter and producer Ben Folds, a Winston-Salem native, gave the keynote speech at the morning ceremony, where he also received an honorary degree. Folds, an alumnus of the UNCG School of Music, was part of the band Ben Folds Five. His work also includes solo albums and collaborative records. He is currently the artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.