New aviation center planned for GTCC campus just northwest of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A new aviation center is being planned for Guilford Technical Community College's Cameron Campus, which is just northwest of Greensboro, near Colfax and Oak Ridge.
GTCC leaders envision a 100,000 square foot facility, with classrooms, labs, and offices, and a hangar for students to work on decommissioned planes. That, plus a parking structure, would come out to about $37.4 million, leaders estimate.
It would eventually replace the school's current aviation campus, which consists of three buildings the college operates at or near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Officials shared Thursday they had secured one key piece of the money for the first stage of the project. The state budget includes $15 million for building the center, with $2 million available this fiscal year, and the remaining $13 million the next fiscal year.
The college estimates it could be ready to advertise for design services for the project later this month and possibly to take bids for construction of the first building by May or June 2023.
That last part rests on the college being able to identify another $8.5 million for the project before then.
Jan Knox, the college's associate vice president of marketing, communications and the GTCC Foundation, said Thursday that the college expects that will mean asking the county commissioners to provide the funding at some point.
She also said that the college sees the expected growth of the local aviation industry as also a growth opportunity for the college aviation programs.
The idea to move to the Cameron Campus came as part of discussions for the school's 10-year plan that were held within the last year, she said.
They want to add more students to the aviation programs, she said, but they are constrained by space with the current facilities and land they are on. Going to the Cameron Campus, she said, allows for that growth and allows them to eventually get the programs all in one location, rather than spread across different corners of the airport.
The Cameron Campus is about 5 miles by road from the airport terminal. It includes GTCC's supply chain management and business and industry training department. GTCC's aviation campus includes three buildings: Aviation I, which has its own hangar, Aviation II, and Aviation III.
When the GTCC Aviation Center at Cameron Campus is complete, GTCC expects to use Aviation I for public safety careers education. GTCC currently leases Aviation II, Knox said, and while it owns Aviation III, that building is on leased land. They expect those latter two buildings to revert back to their lessors, she said.
The college envisions building in two phases. The first would add a 60,000-square-foot building to replace Aviation II.
The second would be to add a 40,000-square-foot addition, and to put in a new parking structure, for a total second phase cost of about $15 million. Any aviation programs that were still remaining at the old campus could move at that time, Knox said.
GTCC President Anthony Clarke mentioned separately Thursday that representatives from Boom Supersonic, the jet manufacturer planning to build a factory at PTI, visited GTCC on Feb. 10 and had what he called "really productive" discussions about how they could work together.
"We are in contact with them about their training needs and startup needs and that will continue," he said.
