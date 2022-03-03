New aviation center planned for GTCC campus just northwest of Greensboro

She also said that the college sees the expected growth of the local aviation industry as also a growth opportunity for the college aviation programs.

The idea to move to the Cameron Campus came as part of discussions for the school's 10-year plan that were held within the last year, she said.

They want to add more students to the aviation programs, she said, but they are constrained by space with the current facilities and land they are on. Going to the Cameron Campus, she said, allows for that growth and allows them to eventually get the programs all in one location, rather than spread across different corners of the airport.

The Cameron Campus is about 5 miles by road from the airport terminal. It includes GTCC's supply chain management and business and industry training department. GTCC's aviation campus includes three buildings: Aviation I, which has its own hangar, Aviation II, and Aviation III.

When the GTCC Aviation Center at Cameron Campus is complete, GTCC expects to use Aviation I for public safety careers education. GTCC currently leases Aviation II, Knox said, and while it owns Aviation III, that building is on leased land. They expect those latter two buildings to revert back to their lessors, she said.