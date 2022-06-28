New Bryan Series subscriptions to go on sale

GREENSBORO — New subscriptions for the 2022-23 Guilford College Bryan Series will go on sale Wednesday at bryanseries.guilford.edu.

Subscriptions include reserved-seat tickets for five speaker events at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts beginning in October. They are priced by seating section: $350 for orchestra, $295 for grand tier and $250 for loge.

Speakers are Venus Williams (Oct. 20), Daniel Levitin with Rosanne Cash (Nov. 10), Kizzmekia Corbett (Feb. 6), Jose Andres (Feb. 28) and Ronan Farrow (April 4). All events are on weeknights at 7:30 pm.

Williams is a former world No. 1-ranked tennis champion and now is a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. Levitin is a neuroscientist and former record company executive and Cash is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and daughter of the legendary Johnny Cash.

Corbett, who grew up in nearby Hurdle Mills, is a leading immunologist. Andres is a renowned chef and global humanitarian who was originally scheduled last season. Farrow is a Pultizer-Prize winning investigative reporter.

More than 1,200 of last season’s subscribers and Legacy Society members have already renewed their commitments for the series’ 18th subscription season.

Persons interested in Legacy Society memberships with premium seating, parking and opportunities to meet the speakers should contact the Tanger Center Box Office at 336-373-7575 or customercare@tangercenter.com.

Single-event tickets will be on sale in mid-September, for seats that remain after the subscription sales period.

Find more information about the upcoming season at bryanseries.guilford.edu.