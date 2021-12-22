New center at N.C. A&T will research causes and solutions for health disparities

“We are a historically black college and A&T really has won trust among the African American community, and this is a community that bears a heavy burden of chronic and infectious disease,” Ongeri said. “So having this center and that trusted history, we are likely to have an impact in informing and influencing participation in research, including clinical trials.”

Already, she said, university faculty are conducting relevant research on topics like diabetes, hypertension, HIV and dementia.

“Those the areas we are going to continue to build,” she said.

Ongeri said that the university is working to renovate space for the center in Hines Hall on A&T’s main campus and she hopes that the center will be able to move into the space by next fall.

Eventually, she said, she expects the center to include not just administrative offices but also space that would be for shared use for research.

The university also is looking to hire a director for the center. Ongeri said that director will also be a faculty member who would do teaching and research and whose salary would be paid from state dollars for faculty positions.