New center at N.C. A&T will research causes and solutions for health disparities

GREENSBORO — A new “Center of Excellence” at N.C. A&T aims to conduct research that will help equalize health outcomes across different groups of people.
At its November meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees voted to establish the new Center of Excellence in Integrative Health Disparities and Equity Research.
In the UNC System, universities can create centers of excellence to help bring together researchers from across academic disciplines for a shared mission. That’s the plan here.
“The primary goal is to conduct innovative research in health disparities with the goal of creating health equity,” said Elimelda Moige Ongeri, the interim dean of A&T’s College of Health and Human Sciences during an interview in early December.
Ongeri said they want to look for the reasons behind the disparities and possibilities for solutions.
Research could examine disparities faced by a wide range of groups. Some possible examples include ethnic minorities, low-income people, and residents of rural areas.
Ongeri said there are similar centers at many other universities across the country, but this is the first in Greensboro.
According to background information the university shared with its Board of Trustees, ethnic minorities in the United States are “disproportionately burdened by chronic and infectious diseases” but also under-represented in research and clinical trials, due both to lack of access to trials and, “historical mistrust of the research community.”
“We are a historically black college and A&T really has won trust among the African American community, and this is a community that bears a heavy burden of chronic and infectious disease,” Ongeri said. “So having this center and that trusted history, we are likely to have an impact in informing and influencing participation in research, including clinical trials.”
Already, she said, university faculty are conducting relevant research on topics like diabetes, hypertension, HIV and dementia.
“Those the areas we are going to continue to build,” she said.
Ongeri said that the university is working to renovate space for the center in Hines Hall on A&T’s main campus and she hopes that the center will be able to move into the space by next fall.
Eventually, she said, she expects the center to include not just administrative offices but also space that would be for shared use for research.
The university also is looking to hire a director for the center. Ongeri said that director will also be a faculty member who would do teaching and research and whose salary would be paid from state dollars for faculty positions.
Along with public funding and various external research grants, the school expects to tap $400,000 from the $45 million donated to the university by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The center is set to get $200,000 per year for the next two years, which could be used to pay for support staff and for marketing to increase awareness of the center.
Ongeri said it’s not enough to just get researchers working together, the center must also work and communicate with communities in Greensboro that are dealing with health disparities.
That means getting community input to shape what issues they research, and how they conduct the research, and also sharing research findings with the affected communities.
A&T she said, has a history of doing this kind of work, whether that’s sharing health information with diabetes patients at community clinics or opening dialog with local faith groups.
“How do you establish long-term trusted relationships with them, so that you don’t do research on them, but do research with them,” she asked, “so that the outcomes of your research actually benefit those communities?”
