New charter school in Browns Summit opens doors for first day of school

Brown said her school expects to stand out in the areas of student behavior, moral education and parent engagement.

For behavior, she said, the school stresses instructing students on how to behave well, rather than emphasizing what not to do. Hearing all about what's not allowed tends to get students intrigued to test the limits, she said, rather than promoting pride in doing something well.

Their moral education curriculum revolves around a series of virtues. First up for August and September is wisdom, Brown said. With the younger children, she said, staff will be talking about how students can make wise choices for themselves. For the older students, she said, they'll talk more about how everyone's choices affect other people.

Additionally, Brown said, her school emphasizes engaging with parents and making them feel welcome in the school. As part of that, the new school includes a "parent room," right at the front of the building. It's a small space with some plastic chairs and few other pieces of furniture, like tables or shelves. For the first day of school, there were donuts waiting inside.