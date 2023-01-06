New charter school with Guilford connection coming to Rockingham County

GREENSBORO — The first-ever elementary charter school in Rockingham County is set to open in Reidsville this August.

The North Carolina Board of Education voted to approve Legacy Classical Academy this week after denying it last month.

American Traditional Academies will operate the school. That is a new educational management organization directed by Summerfield resident Mary Catherine Sauer. She is listed as a managing partner on the company's website, along with Taft Morley, a longtime charter school developer and financier and son of former Utah legislator Mike Morley.

Sauer previously founded three charter schools in Guilford County: Cornerstone Charter Academy, Piedmont Classical High School and Revolution Academy.

Charter schools are tuition-free public schools, chartered by the state, but governed by nonprofit boards. The school plans an open enrollment period from January 13 through February 28.

Legacy Classical Academy will feature classical academics, school uniforms, twice-a-day recess and cursive writing instruction.

Presuming it satisfies all requirements in this planning year, it expects to open with 201 students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Eventually, the school looks to serve students up through 8th grade.

This would be ATA's first school to operate.

Last month, state Board of Education members balked at approving Legacy Classical Academy despite a positive recommendation from the state's Charter Schools Advisory Board. The measure passed this time after one member who had voted against it last time was not present at the meeting.

Alan Duncan, the board's vice chairman, represents the Piedmont-Triad Education Region, which includes Guilford and Rockingham counties among others.

He said he voted twice against approving the school. Duncan said he was concerned that the contract for the school could give too much control to the management organization, versus the school's local nonprofit board, and what he saw as potentially too much in revenues to the management organization as well. With that said, he acknowledged the vote this week means moving forward together.

"We will work with that school and work to support its success with our students," he said.