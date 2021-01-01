New for next fall: two teacher preparation programs at GTCC

Aspiring educators should soon have a new option for getting a teaching degree.

GTCC trustees approved in December two new associate's degree programs in teacher preparation. Leaders of the county's community college anticipate the State Board of Community Colleges will OK the proposals in early 2021. That would mean GTCC can begin enrolling students in the two new programs next fall.

"This is an option that students have been asking for," said Beth Pitonzo, GTCC's senior vice president of instruction, "and there are jobs."

GTCC's two new teacher prep programs will require students to take four basic education classes and a range of general education courses. Students who want to earn an associate in arts degree in teacher preparation will take more courses in humanities, fine arts and social and behavioral sciences. Students aiming for an associate in science degree — because they want to teach math, science or another tech-heavy subject — will take more math and science courses.

The new teacher preparation programs can be completed in four semesters if students attend school full time.