New for next fall: two teacher preparation programs at GTCC

Aspiring educators should soon have a new option for getting a teaching degree.
GTCC trustees approved in December two new associate's degree programs in teacher preparation. Leaders of the county's community college anticipate the State Board of Community Colleges will OK the proposals in early 2021. That would mean GTCC can begin enrolling students in the two new programs next fall.
"This is an option that students have been asking for," said Beth Pitonzo, GTCC's senior vice president of instruction, "and there are jobs."
GTCC's two new teacher prep programs will require students to take four basic education classes and a range of general education courses. Students who want to earn an associate in arts degree in teacher preparation will take more courses in humanities, fine arts and social and behavioral sciences. Students aiming for an associate in science degree — because they want to teach math, science or another tech-heavy subject — will take more math and science courses.
The new teacher preparation programs can be completed in four semesters if students attend school full time.
After students get their GTCC degree, they can transfer to a four-year university to finish their education coursework and earn their teaching license. Most transfer students who complete the GTCC degree program should be classified as juniors at their new four-year institution.
UNC System institutions and N.C. community colleges have an arrangement that lets graduates of approved teacher preparation programs transfer all of their community college credits to a four-year school. The community college system signed a similar deal with the state's private colleges and universities in November.
Pitonzo said she expects most GTCC graduates of these new programs to transfer to UNCG, N.C. A&T or Appalachian State University. All three state universities have teacher education programs, and those are the traditional top three picks of GTCC graduates who want to teach.
The teacher preparation programs are new to the state's community colleges. The N.C. community college board voted in April to let the state's community colleges launch teacher prep programs on their campuses. That vote came after a year-long project to develop teacher prep programs for all N.C. community colleges, a process that involved GTCC and five other schools. Already, more than half of the state's community colleges offer teacher preparation degree programs.
State and local community college leaders say the new programs will help produce badly needed teachers for North Carolina's K-12 schools.
After the 2018-19 school year, according to the state education department's most recent teacher turnover report, more than 7,100 educators — about 7.5% of all North Carolina public school teachers — resigned or retired from teaching. North Carolina's four-year teacher education programs aren't producing enough graduates to keep up.
"We know there's a teachers' shortage," Pitonzo said. "We also know we need qualified people in all of these tracks to improve the recruitment capability of Guilford County Schools and other surrounding school districts."
At GTCC, Pitonzo anticipates interest in the new teacher preparation program from several different types of students, including graduates of GTCC's popular early childhood education program, who often go on to get a four-year teaching degree; and recent high school graduates who would prefer a less expensive and closer-to-home option than a four-year university. Community college students in North Carolina generally pay lower tuition than students at UNC System schools.
GTCC's new teacher prep programs also will be available through the Career and College Promise program, which allows high school students to earn both high school and college credit.