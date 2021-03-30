'New information' leads Virginia district to rescind job offer for Guilford County Schools arts director

The school district confirmed Tuesday that Street, 40, remains an employee. He has worked for the district since 2006.

During Street’s tenure, the district has applied for, and received, numerous awards and grants for its arts education programs.

In 2018, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington announced that the Guilford County Board of Education had won the 30th annual Kennedy Center and National School Boards Association award.

Street nominated the board for the honor.

“I am proud of this school district and how it has supported the arts over the years and in the last two to three years,” he said at the time.

Street wrote on his website he is in his 12th year as a school district administrator, supervising 400 teachers in 11 K-12 content areas. He is a former band, orchestra, and choral director.

He wrote that he is also a music pastor with the Church of God, which is based in Tennessee, and an adjunct professor with Virginia’s Liberty University, where he got his doctor of education degree. He added that he is a dissertation chair, methodologist, and reader for the School of Education at Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina.