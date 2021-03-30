'New information' leads Virginia district to rescind job offer for Guilford County Schools arts director

GREENSBORO — A Virginia school system has canceled plans to hire Guilford County Schools’ director of fine arts shortly after some community members there pushed back on his hiring, citing concerns with some views expressed on social media and a website he shares with his wife.
The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that Roanoke County Public Schools is not moving forward with hiring Nathan Street, just three days after the district had announced he would be its new supervisor of performing arts starting July 1.
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger told the Roanoke paper in an email that the change in status for Street’s candidacy was “due to new information.” He told the News & Record Tuesday that he could not elaborate further.
Shortly after Street’s hire announcement, some Roanoke-area community members began circulating writings and audio posted on Street and his wife’s personal website, “Streets’ Corner,” as well as social media posts.
The front page of their website includes an excerpt from Nathan Street’s book, “On the Frontlines: Exposing Satan’s Tactics to Destroy a Generation.”
“Through my thoughts in this book, I will make clear the real, objective truth behind the most commonly utilized tactics of Satan,” he wrote. “That truth is that our culture has adopted a new religion — secular postmodernism that has transformed into fascist social justice.”
A Twitter account, also titled “Streets’ Corner,” which previously had “Dr. Nathan and Shannon Street” in its bio section, is the source of some posts being passed around. Among those tweets: one that included “#CivilWar” posted the day after the U.S. presidential election, and another political post a few days later that included the phrase, “Heels-up Harris the Whore.”
“Clearly, the views expressed are not consistent with the Guilford County Board of Education’s core values of diversity, empathy and equity,” Nora Carr, chief of staff of Guilford County Schools, said via email late Tuesday in response to a request for comment. “In addition, public schools have been charged with preparing our children for participation in democracy since the founding of public education in the United States. The success of our great democracy is dependent on education; therefore, the apparent advocacy of civil war by a public school educator is deeply disturbing.”
Reached briefly by the News & Record on Tuesday, Street declined to comment on his application to work in the Roanoke County Public Schools or the contents of the Roanoke Times article.
He also declined to answer whether he or his wife, or both, wrote tweets for the “Streets’ Corner” Twitter account.
Street said he is still employed by Guilford County Schools.
The school district confirmed Tuesday that Street, 40, remains an employee. He has worked for the district since 2006.
During Street’s tenure, the district has applied for, and received, numerous awards and grants for its arts education programs.
In 2018, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington announced that the Guilford County Board of Education had won the 30th annual Kennedy Center and National School Boards Association award.
Street nominated the board for the honor.
“I am proud of this school district and how it has supported the arts over the years and in the last two to three years,” he said at the time.
Street wrote on his website he is in his 12th year as a school district administrator, supervising 400 teachers in 11 K-12 content areas. He is a former band, orchestra, and choral director.
He wrote that he is also a music pastor with the Church of God, which is based in Tennessee, and an adjunct professor with Virginia’s Liberty University, where he got his doctor of education degree. He added that he is a dissertation chair, methodologist, and reader for the School of Education at Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina.
The Streets say on their website that it is “dedicated to the Lord.”
Nathan Street includes links to articles he has written that have been published by various sources. In one, “Discerning Social Justice: Two Contrasting Perspectives,” he recalled talking to a teacher about a transgender first grader. He told the teacher that the child’s parents should lose custody for “child abuse” for supporting the child’s actions and identity and using male pronouns to refer to their child.
In another linked article, he called public schools “mission fields,” and said though many ways of evangelizing are prohibited to public school teachers, they may be able to bring students to Jesus through other means. Those could include adding religious choral music in music classes, responding honestly about beliefs if asked, or volunteering to sponsor a religiously themed club.
“Our children are yearning for truth,” he wrote, “and we who are Bible-believing, Spirit-baptized teachers and students have a tremendous responsibility to be the salt and light God has called us to be.”
