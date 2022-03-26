New Kiser Middle School will be built on current Grimsley ball fields

GREENSBORO — The new Kiser Middle School will be built on what's now the Grimsley High School baseball and softball fields, Guilford County Schools administrators confirmed Saturday.

The new school will also displace a mixed-sport practice field used by both schools. The three fields will become unavailable for athletics starting this summer.

The placement would allow current Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies students to remain in their old schools while their new schools are being built, rather than having to move off-campus.

News about the location came Saturday as part of a presentation about Kiser's design to the Board of Education at its retreat. Grimsley's athletic director, parents and others have been clamoring for answers about plans for the fields.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff have a plan to build new replacement fields at Grimsley but the district does not expect those could be ready any sooner than spring 2025.

In the meantime, Grimsley will need to move games and practices elsewhere.

The district is in talks with Greensboro Parks and Recreation to line up fields where Grimsley can play and practice once utility work for the new Kiser begins on the site this summer.

Chief Operations Officer Michelle Reed said the district should be able to announce what those fields will be in the next few weeks.

Grimsley High School, Kiser Middle and Brooks Global Studies, an elementary school, all sit on a single campus in Greensboro.

The district is working with architects on plans to design replacements for Kiser Middle and Brooks Global Studies that are intended to be built in the next couple of years as part of a larger $300 million bond project.

Kiser would move to the site of the ball fields and Brooks Global will move to the old Craven School site, a property owned by Guilford County Schools next to Greensboro's arboretum, district administrators confirmed Saturday.

Once the old Brooks Global is torn down, school administrators look to use that space to replace the old ball fields with new ones.

The district also hopes to renovate Grimsley further in the future, but that funding would depend on whether voters approve $1.7 billion in bonds in May.

The Kiser placement is, in a sense, both old and new news.

At a school board retreat a year ago, district leaders said basically the same thing, that they expected to put new Kiser where the Grimsley fields are, temporarily sending the high school athletes elsewhere to practice and play.

Contreras explained on Saturday, however, that after the district brought in architects to start designing the Kiser project, they asked them to do a comparative analysis of any possible spots on the campus the new Kiser could go, putting the location back into question.

Representatives from Goode Van Slyke Architects on Saturday shared an overview of that analysis with details of the four location options they came up with, long lists of pros and cons for each, and an explanation of why the location atop the baseball fields was the only one of the four they would recommend.

The other three options for relocating Kiser were: rebuild roughly where it and its fields are now, put it in the wooded northeast corner of the site where there is a creek, or put it where Brooks Global Studies stands now.

The school district wants to keep the two old buildings around to house students during construction and there are landscape challenges with the northeast part of the site that would likely add major costs and delays to the project, such as regulations protecting the stream.

They already have funding for demolishing Brooks Global, plus they recommend pulling in $2.2 million from the recent sale of the district's Pisgah Church property to build the new fields.

Such an allocation would need eventually need to be voted on by the board.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.