New leader named for High Point University's pharmacy school

HIGH POINT — High Point University has made the interim leader of its pharmacy school its new permanent dean.

The university announced Monday that it has named Earle “Buddy” Lingle as dean of the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, one of North Carolina's four pharmacy schools. Lingle is just the second person to lead the school, which opened in 2016 with 60 students and has since grown to 255.

Lingle came to High Point in 2014 as a pharmacy professor and associate dean for student and professional affairs. During his 35 years in higher education, he previously worked at the pharmacy schools at the University of South Carolina and South University in Columbia, S.C.

Lingle earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate in pharmacy administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He later worked at the pharmacy schools at both universities.

In a statement, Daniel Erb, High Point's senior vice president for academic affairs, said Lingle is respected by faculty and students and is "the natural choice to serve as dean."