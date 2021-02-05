New million-dollar-plus gift will new scholarships for some students who transfer to N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will use its latest large donation to support a new program that will give scholarships to students transferring from selected N.C. community colleges.

A&T said this week it has received $1.5 million from the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation. It plans to put that money toward a new program called the Aggie Commitment Trailblazer Scholars, or ACTS.

ACTS will launch in the fall and be open to students transferring to A&T from GTCC, Forsyth Tech and nine other N.C. community colleges. Students in the ACTS program will get scholarships that cover their tuition and fees for two years at A&T. Those scholarships are valued at roughly $6,500 annually.

The university said it expects to pick 30 students for the program each year, or about one to three students from each participating community college. These incoming A&T students will have to major in a STEM field — science, technology, engineering or math.