New Northwest Middle among next wave of school construction projects

GREENSBORO — A new Northwest Middle School is among nine construction projects Guilford County Schools leaders are eyeing for their next wave of renovating and replacing schools in poor shape.

The others are the rebuilding of five elementary schools and renovation of three more.

The elementary replacement projects are Sumner, Northwood, Joyner, Vandalia and Bessemer.

Renovations would take place at Shadybrook and Lindley elementaries, and at what’s currently Swann Middle School. That school would become the new Swann Center and would house various magnet programs and be for grades 6 to 12 after the renovation.

The county has secured permission from voters to borrow up to $2 billion to fund the construction, which came from two school bond referendums.

Thus far, the district has broken ground on six construction projects. It’s still working on securing a place to put a new K-8 school in the southwest part of the county in addition to plans on how to best renovate Greensboro’s Archer Elementary into a Montessori school.

Design work has been approved, but not started, for two more: Allen Jay and Sternberger elementaries.

Angie Henry, a senior adviser to the superintendent, told a joint county-schools facility committee on Wednesday that the district plans to seek a $44 million project ordinance from county commissioners in November or December to begin planning and design work for nine more projects, alongside Allen Jay and Sternberger.

The $44 million is actually one of three project ordinance requests that school leaders said Wednesday they plan to bring to the commissioners for a vote by the end of the calendar year.

Another is $48 million for safety improvements and building repair across the district.

The third is for additional funds to complete the construction and design of the initial 10 bond projects — between $130 to $170 million — which leaders hope to fund solely with the first $300 million bond passed in 2022. That one will also need to pass the school board before it goes to the commissioners.

School leaders have pointed to faster-than-expected construction costs and design changes prompted by experiences with the pandemic as contributing factors to the roughly 50% increase in their estimates of what it will take to complete construction of the 2020 bond projects.

Chief Operating Officer Michelle Reed and Henry said Wednesday that the district has made some cost-saving changes to its designs for the 2020 bond construction projects, including getting rid of a planned third floor for the new Brooks Global Studies building.

County Manager Michael Halford said in a brief interview he expected to recommend in favor of the district’s requests because of approval from voters in May and from North Carolina’s Local Government Commission to borrow $1.7 billion, in addition to the $300 million already approved.

Money from the $1.7 billion, he said, could be used to supplement what’s lacking for the projects originally slated for the $300 million.

Facilities committee members didn’t debate the merits of authorizing the funding during Wednesday’s meeting, instead using their time for questions for school leaders and the county manager and to give suggestions about improving communications with the public about the status of the projects.