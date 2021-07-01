New principal named for Southwest High, 10 other schools

GREENSBORO — Angela Monell is set to become the new principal of Southwest High. She is currently the school's assistant principal.
Monell replaces Michael Hettenbach, who will serve as one of the district's school support officers, supervising a group of principals.
Her appointment was one of several announced Thursday by Guilford County Schools.
Here's who else was appointed to lead a district school:
- Kendrick Alston, former assistant principal at Allen Middle, will lead Shadybrook Elementary.
- Wenalyn Bell Glenn, who was an assistant principal at Allen Jay Elementary, will become principal at Bessemer Elementary.
- Allison Bennett, who was an assistant principal at Kernodle Middle, will become principal at Stokesdale Elementary.
- Trina Bethea, formerly of Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools, will become principal at Gillespie Park Elementary.
- Monique Curry, formerly of Lexington City Schools, will lead Irving Park Elementary.
- Ashley Kelly Garcia, who was assistant principal at Millis Road Elementary, will become principal at Colfax Elementary.
- Tiffani Ingram, former assistant principal at Gibsonville Elementary, will move to Joyner Elementary as principal.
- Sonia Marquez, formerly of Durham Public Schools, will now lead Oak Hill Elementary.
- Melinda Mayhew, former assistant principal at Summerfield Elementary, will become Sedalia Elementary’s new principal.
- Chaundra Norman Rogers, former assistant principal at High Point Central High, will lead the Academy at Lincoln.
