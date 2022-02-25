New principals announced for Northeast, Southeast, and High Point Central high schools

GREENSBORO — Three of Guilford County Schools' big traditional high schools are set to get new principals, and they are all familiar faces in the district.

KaTrinka Brown, principal at Jackson Middle, is taking over at Northeast High, starting April 4. The move comes during what was already a big year for Brown, who was named the district' principal of the year in the fall and Piedmont Triad Regional Principal of the Year in January. Noel Keener, the current principal of Northeast High School, recently accepted a job as principal of Parkland High School, which is part of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Southeast High School, Christopher Scott will take over as principal on July 1. Scott has served Northeast Middle as principal since July 2020 and was principal at Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary for three years before that. Scott is taking the place of Mark Seagraves, principal at Southeast High, who is set to become the district's senior executive director of operations, effective July 1.