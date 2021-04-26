New trustees named to the N.C. A&T and UNCG boards

A university president, current and former health care executives and alumni of both N.C. A&T and UNCG have been named to the governing boards of Greensboro's two state universities.
The UNC Board of Governors on Friday appointed four trustees to the boards of trustees at both N.C. A&T and UNCG. New and returning members will serve four-year terms starting July 1.
Here's a glance at the appointments:
N.C. A&T
One new member was appointed to A&T's board and three members got second four-year terms.
• Lynn Perry Wooten, the president of Simmons University in Boston, is the newest member of A&T's board. Wooten previously worked at Cornell University in New York and at the University of Michigan, where she was on the business school faculty and served as an associate dean. Wooten got her accounting degree from A&T in 1988. She replaces George Mainor, who served one term.
• William Dudley was reappointed to A&T's board. He retired in 2007 after 31 years in state government with the N.C. Department of Crime Control and Public Safety and other agencies. Dudley is an A&T graduate who earned his law degree at N.C. Central University.
• Also reappointed was Joseph R. Parker Jr. He's a retired senior vice president of the former Wachovia Bank and former member of numerous boards and commissions. Parker also is an A&T graduate.
• Hilda Pinnix‐Ragland is the third current trustee to reappointed. She's a retired Duke Energy executive and A&T graduate who's currently the vice chairwoman of the A&T board.
UNCG
Here are the three new UNCG trustees, plus one more who was named to a full term:
• Anita Hughes Bachmann is CEO of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina. She previously held a senior leadership role at Optum, the pharmacy benefit management company, and has more than 30 years of experience in health care.
• Ernest J. Grant is president of the American Nurses Association, the nation's largest nurses' organization, and is the first man to hold that office. He previously worked at the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals and is an adjunct faculty member at the UNC School of Nursing. Grant earned his master's and doctoral degrees in nursing from UNCG.
• Tim Rice is the former CEO of Cone Health who retired in 2015 after nearly 40 years in health care. He's a former trustee at N.C. A&T — he served two terms ending in 2019 — and has served on numerous other local and national boards. UNCG awarded Rice an honorary doctorate in 2015.
• Current trustee Margaret Benjamin was appointed to a full four-year term. The Board of Governors in January picked Benjamin to serve out the final five months of the term of Kathy Manning, who resigned from the UNCG board after she was elected to Congress. Benjamin is an advocate for the arts, especially museums, and has a long record of leading and raising money for nonprofit organizations. She holds a master's degree from UNCG.
The three new trustees replace Dean Priddy, Ward Russell, David Sprinkle, who leave after two terms each.
Each trustee board has 13 members: eight appointed by the Board of Governors; two picked by the president pro tem of the N.C. Senate; two selected by the speaker of the N.C. House; and the Student Government Association president at each university.
Trustee appointments are made in odd-numbered years. Six seats are up for appointment every other year.
Trustees are considered volunteers — they aren't paid for their work — and serve four-year terms. They're limited to two consecutive four-year terms at an institution but may be reappointed to the same board after a one-year break or to another university board without taking time off.
The House and Senate leaders haven't yet announced their appointments for 2021.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.