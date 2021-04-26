New trustees named to the N.C. A&T and UNCG boards

• Current trustee Margaret Benjamin was appointed to a full four-year term. The Board of Governors in January picked Benjamin to serve out the final five months of the term of Kathy Manning, who resigned from the UNCG board after she was elected to Congress. Benjamin is an advocate for the arts, especially museums, and has a long record of leading and raising money for nonprofit organizations. She holds a master's degree from UNCG.

The three new trustees replace Dean Priddy, Ward Russell, David Sprinkle, who leave after two terms each.

Each trustee board has 13 members: eight appointed by the Board of Governors; two picked by the president pro tem of the N.C. Senate; two selected by the speaker of the N.C. House; and the Student Government Association president at each university.

Trustee appointments are made in odd-numbered years. Six seats are up for appointment every other year.

Trustees are considered volunteers — they aren't paid for their work — and serve four-year terms. They're limited to two consecutive four-year terms at an institution but may be reappointed to the same board after a one-year break or to another university board without taking time off.

The House and Senate leaders haven't yet announced their appointments for 2021.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.