Next N.C. A&T town hall to focus on the COVID-19 vaccine myths and questions

GREENSBORO — A scientist who played a key role in developing a COVID-19 vaccine will speak at the next Chancellor's Speaker Series at N.C. A&T.
The keynote speaker at the March 2 virtual event "Race to Vaccinate" will be Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist and research fellow at the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center. Corbett has spent much of her career in science studying influenzas, coranaviruses and other viruses. In early 2020 Corbett was the lead scientist on a team that helped devise the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.
Corbett, who is Black, grew up in Hillsborough and earned her doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the UNC School of Medicine. She has gained national attention for her work and last week led President Joe Biden on a tour of the NIH's viral pathogenesis lab.
The event's moderator will be Tia Mowry-Hardrict, an actress, influencer and business owner. Mowry-Hardrict gained fame as a star of the TV series "Sister, Sister" on the ABC and WB networks during the 1990s and currently stars in the Netflix comedy series "Family Reunion." Mowry-Hardrict launched a new brand of health supplements in 2020 and has about 14 million followers across all social media platforms.
A&T said the event will address the many questions and myths, especially in communities of color, surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out around the world.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Register and watch it at ncatchancellorsspeakerseries.com.
