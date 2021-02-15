 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Next N.C. A&T town hall to focus on the COVID-19 vaccine myths and questions
0 comments

Next N.C. A&T town hall to focus on the COVID-19 vaccine myths and questions

{{featured_button_text}}
President Joe Biden and Kizzmekia Corbett

President Joe Biden greets Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health, during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory on Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md.

 Evan Vucci via The Associated Press

GREENSBORO — A scientist who played a key role in developing a COVID-19 vaccine will speak at the next Chancellor's Speaker Series at N.C. A&T.

The keynote speaker at the March 2 virtual event "Race to Vaccinate" will be Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist and research fellow at the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center. Corbett has spent much of her career in science studying influenzas, coranaviruses and other viruses. In early 2020 Corbett was the lead scientist on a team that helped devise the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

Kizzmekia Corbett

Kizzmekia Corbett

Corbett, who is Black, grew up in Hillsborough and earned her doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the UNC School of Medicine. She has gained national attention for her work and last week led President Joe Biden on a tour of the NIH's viral pathogenesis lab.

The event's moderator will be Tia Mowry-Hardrict, an actress, influencer and business owner. Mowry-Hardrict gained fame as a star of the TV series "Sister, Sister" on the ABC and WB networks during the 1990s and currently stars in the Netflix comedy series "Family Reunion." Mowry-Hardrict launched a new brand of health supplements in 2020 and has about 14 million followers across all social media platforms.

A&T said the event will address the many questions and myths, especially in communities of color, surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out around the world.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Register and watch it at ncatchancellorsspeakerseries.com.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News