Next up in N.C. A&T's speaker series: Chance the Rapper

GREENSBORO — Recording artist and activist Chance the Rapper will be the next guest of the Chancellor’s Speaker Series at N.C. A&T.
The university announced Monday that Chance will speak virtually at 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
The Chicago native won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, in 2017 for a musical sound that blends hip hop, jazz and gospel. Chance has acted in films and is credited as an actor and producer on several TV shows. Chance also has donated and raised millions for Chicago's public schools and programs for that city's youth.
A&T in a news release said Chance will speak about the importance of voting, the issues and barriers that have affected voting among Black Americans. "The Power of Your Vote" also will touch on the history of voting and the role that voting plays in social change.
The event will be moderated by the Rev. Christoppher Stackhouse Sr., a 2002 A&T graduate and senior pastor of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. A&T in its news release called Stackhouse "a staunch supporter for social justice reforms." In Fayetteville, Stackhouse has been a leader in an effort to tear down the Market House, a 19th century structure where slaves were sold.
There's no fee to watch Chance's live video appearance. To sign up, visit www.ncatchancellorsspeakerseries.com.
Chance will close the fall portion of the Chancellor's Speaker Series. Previous speakers this semester were CNN anchor Don Lemon in August and actress Amanda Seales in September.
