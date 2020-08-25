ELON — Elon University plans to bring speakers, musicians, authors and historians to campus virtually this fall.
The university's fall cultural calendar, released Tuesday, lists a number of events throughout the semester. Some highlights include:
• Concerts by a cappella group Naturally 7 (5 p.m. Thursday) and folk singer John McCutcheon (Sept. 7)
• Lectures by psychologist and author Jennifer Eberhardt ("Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice that Shapes What We See, Think, and Do") on Sept. 9, historian and National Book Award winner Ibram X. Kendi ("Stamped From the Beginning" and "How to be an Antiracist") on Sept. 21 and historian Douglas Brinkley (book subjects include Walter Cronkite, Gerald Ford, Hurricane Katrina and the space race) on Sept. 29
• A reading by poet Nikki Giovanni, winner of numerous awards for her writing and other work, on Oct. 14.
All fall events will be streamed online — some on Elon's website and others via links made available on the date of the event. Elon's cultural calendar has more details on how Elon students, faculty and staff and the general public can watch these free online lectures and performances.
Several fall events, including the John McCutcheon concert, also will be in-person events held live in campus venues. But capacity in those auditoriums has been greatly reduced to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a few tickets will be made available for Elon students and employees. Those events will be streamed online as well.
