No appointment needed: N.C. A&T's COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take walk-ins Thursday

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at N.C. A&T will take walk-ins Thursday.

A&T's clinic is located in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 N. Benbow Road. The clinic will open at 10 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. or until no more vaccines are available.

The clinic is open to A&T students and employees as well as community members who have not already received a vaccine. A&T on Thursday will administer the Moderna vaccine, so persons receiving it must be at least 18 years old.

There's no cost to get a vaccine, and no proof of insurance is required to receive a shot.

A&T was the first UNC System school to open an on-campus vaccine clinic. The university has been giving out shots by appointment on Thursdays since mid-February.

But Thursday's clinic has more available doses than it has people signed up to take them, so the university opted to accept walk-in traffic. A university spokesman said Wednesday there should be about 400 extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To sign up for later vaccine clinics at A&T, click here.

