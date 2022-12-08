No joke: Offensive to some parents, 'Life is Funny' will remain at Northern High

GREENSBORO — The coming-of-age book "Life is Funny" will remain in the library at Northern High School, following a 5-1 vote by the Guilford County Board of Education on Thursday afternoon.

The vote came after a Northern High parent challenged the book, which tells a series of interconnected stories about the lives of young people growing up in Brooklyn. It's been checked out three times since 2013, according to board vice chairwoman Winston McGregor.

Parent Jim Morris, who spoke Thursday, pointed to sexual content, in particular one scene between two teenagers which he read aloud during the board meeting — after first warning those present that he was about to do so.

Morris was appealing a decision made by the district's Review Committee, which voted in favor of keeping the book. He said that while he used the district's challenge process to bring the issue before the school board, his actual preference was that the book remain available for students whose parents have given prior permission.

He suggested "Life is Funny" could be part of a list of "questionable" materials in the library that would receive similar treatment, with parents receiving an "opt-in" form at the beginning of the year.

Just last week the school board voted 6-2 to dismiss parents' challenge of "Salvage the Bones,” about the plight of an African-American family before Hurricane Katrina, which was being used by an AP English literature teacher at Northern.

That came after a roughly 10-year drought of book challenges rising to the school board level. The board last held a similar vote in 2013, when it upheld the use of a dystopian fantasy called “The Handmaid’s Tale” in local schools.

Just as she did with "Salvage the Bones" last week, school board member Linda Welborn expressed some concerns Thursday about "Life is Funny."

Welborn said that after reading the book, she was struck not just by the sexual content, but also by the other topics covered, such as suicide and self-harm. She said that as a parent, she wouldn't want a 14-year-old reading it without having a conversation with them first about those topics. She added that the book's cover gives no indication as to its provocative subject matter.

She made a motion to keep it in the library but direct district staff to investigate how they might create some sort of labeling or warning system for books with mature content.

Board member Deborah Napper seconded Welborn's motion, but also stressed that lack of exposure to learning about sex and other life topics is not always positive or protective for teenagers.

"I was innocent, sir, and I was not OK, not for years," she said, addressing an earlier point made by Morris.

Welborn's motion failed 4-2, at which point the board voted 5-1 to keep the book in the library without any strings attached. Welborn was the lone vote against.