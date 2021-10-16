No layoffs expected from enrollment drop in Guilford County Schools, district official says

Last fall, school officials pointed to declining kindergarten enrollment as a big part of the drop, with about 800 fewer kindergartners enrolled on the 20th day than expected. School leaders said at the time that the school year starting online likely deterred some families of rising kindergartners from enrolling, a trend that also played out in other school districts around the country who moved to online learning because of the pandemic.

Guilford County Schools' kindergarten enrollment rebounded somewhat this year, increasing by nearly 300 students. This year's first graders are still a smaller-than-usual group, likely reflecting last year's smaller kindergarten class, though the cohort did pick up more than 200 extra students since they were together in kindergarten.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said recently that transfers to charter schools also contributed significantly to Guilford County Schools' enrollment drop.

There were 1,247 students who left the district for charter schools during the last school year, when classes were not fully back in person, she said. Another 29 wound up leaving for charter schools after enrolling for this school year.

Some of those students may have returned, joining with other new students coming into the district and counterbalancing that loss somewhat.