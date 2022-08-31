'No limits': A Guilford student, Whitney Oakley is now the new superintendent

GREENSBORO — From scared kindergartener to superintendent. That is the short version of Whitney Oakley's long journey with Guilford County Schools.

On Wednesday, with her children, parents, and primary school principal watching, the Guilford County native took the oath of office, following the school board's 8-1 vote to select her as the district's next superintendent. That vote came after a nationwide search that drew more than 30 candidates.

Oakley was a key academic leader under former Superintendent Sharon Contreras and is a familiar voice and presence for school board members. She's been serving as acting Superintendent since mid-July as board members sought a replacement for Contreras, who left for a job as chief of a nonprofit working group of North Carolina superintendents.

"Her passion for improving life and learning outcomes for all children and willingness to equity and justice won't be forgotten," Oakley said Wednesday. "I will continue to fight for every child in our community and address the structural inequities that exist."

Oakley said she plans to launch a series of conversations with students, families and community members in the coming days.

School board members pointed to Oakley's work under Contreras on pandemic learning loss recovery and her communication style as major selling points in getting her the job.

"She has a temperament I can work with," board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small said.

At a tea for women leaders in education over the summer, Contreras and Oakley both fielded a questions about what gifts they bring to their work. Oakley said her gifts include being calm, a good listener and hopeful.

Bellamy-Small said Oakley is clear-eyed about pitfalls facing the district and board member Anita Sharpe said Oakley is opening up communications.

Board member Pat Tillman said he was already a fan of Oakley, but that she also stood out in her job interview.

And board member Deborah Napper said it was important to her to have a leader, like Oakley, who bought into the facilities master plan created under Contreras, rather than someone who might potentially throw away years of work and planning to suit their own vision.

Bettye Jenkins, the only board member to vote against Oakley's appointment, declined to elaborate on her vote.

Oakley will make $275,000 per year according to the board's attorney, Jill Wilson.

She has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG, a master’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College and a bachelor’s degree in special education from East Carolina University.

Her past administrative roles in Guilford County Schools included deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, among others.

Before rejoining the district in 2012, Oakley taught and led schools as an assistant principal and principal in the Alamance-Burlington school district. Her first job as a teacher was at Frazier Elementary in Guilford County.

Oakley said a recent trip to Doris Henderson Newcomers School, formerly Guilford Primary School, sparked memories of her first days as a student.

"I did not get tell my almost 5-year-old self that there were no limits to what she could accomplish," she said. "Today, I want to tell all of our students that there are no limits to what they can achieve." ​