No more mobile meal sites as Guilford County school buses return to transporting students to classes

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools have discontinued mobile meal sites because the buses used in the process are returning to their original purpose: transporting students.
The school district made the announcement in a news release Monday afternoon. The district began using school buses to drop off meals at community sites shortly after schools first closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meals still will be served at some school locations to anyone under the age of 18 in Guilford County. Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon at the following school locations:
Allen Jay Middle
Allen Middle
Andrews High
Brown Summit Middle
Colfax Elementary
Dudley High
Eastern Guilford High
Gibsonville Elementary
Grimsley High
Hairston Middle
High Point Central High
Jackson Middle
Jefferson Elementary
Kernodle Middle
Northeast Guilford High
Northern Guilford High
Northwest Guilford High
Page High
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Pilot Elementary
Pleasant Garden Elementary
Ragsdale Elementary
Simkins Elementary
Smith High
Southeast Guilford High
Southern Guilford High
Southwest Guilford High
Sternberger Elementary
Stokesdale Elementary
Vandalia Elementary
Western Guilford High