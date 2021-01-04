 Skip to main content
No more mobile meal sites as Guilford County school buses return to transporting students to classes
No more mobile meal sites as Guilford County school buses return to transporting students to classes

School Lunches (copy) (copy) (copy)

File photo -- Jessica Waters Kimlasaean, a school bus driver with Guilford County Schools, helps load coolers filled with meals for distribution in March. The school district has discontinued delivering food to community sites now that the buses are again being used to transport children to classes.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools have discontinued mobile meal sites because the buses used in the process are returning to their original purpose: transporting students.

The school district made the announcement in a news release Monday afternoon. The district began using school buses to drop off meals at community sites shortly after schools first closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals still will be served at some school locations to anyone under the age of 18 in Guilford County. Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon at the following school locations:

Allen Jay Middle

Allen Middle

Andrews High

Brown Summit Middle

Colfax Elementary

Dudley High

Eastern Guilford High

Gibsonville Elementary

Grimsley High

Hairston Middle

High Point Central High

Jackson Middle

Jefferson Elementary

Kernodle Middle

Northeast Guilford High

Northern Guilford High

Northwest Guilford High

Page High

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Pilot Elementary

Pleasant Garden Elementary

Ragsdale Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southeast Guilford High

Southern Guilford High

Southwest Guilford High

Sternberger Elementary

Stokesdale Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Western Guilford High

