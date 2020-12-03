No tuition increase again for UNCG, either

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Since the onset of COVID here in the United States in the spring of last year, there have been significant costs associated with that ...," Shea said. "This increased fee proposal is to address that."

UNCG's plan would increase its health services fee by 20%. But the total of the six student fees whose rates are approved annually by the Board of Governors — mandatory fees that pay for student activities, college athletics, campus safety and other specific purposes — would grow by just 2.2% next year. That's below the annual cap on student fee increases, set by state law, of 3%.

If the state board OKs UNCG's request, all full-time students will pay $2,927 in student fees next year.

With tuition frozen, the combined price of UNCG's tuition and fees is set to grow less than 1% for all students.

UNCG's request appears to comply with the guidelines set out by the Board of Governors in September. The board said UNC System campuses couldn't raise tuition for in-state residents but said institutions could ask for a higher health services fee because of the pandemic. Campuses could raise other mandatory fees, but the board said increases would have to be matched by a cut of another student fee.