No tuition increase again for UNCG, either

GREENSBORO — UNCG plans to keep its tuition right where it is for the fifth straight year.
The university's trustees on Thursday approved its request for tuition and student fees for the 2021-22 academic year that starts in August. This plan goes next to the UNC System's Board of Governors, which will set prices for all of North Carolina's public universities in March.
Annual tuition for UNCG's undergraduates will remain at $4,422 for North Carolina students and $19,581 for out-of-state students. Tuition also won't change for UNCG's graduate students.
UNCG hasn't raised tuition since before the 2017-18 academic year, largely because state lawmakers and the Board of Governors have wanted to slow down rapid growth in college prices. Before the current school year, the Board of Governors froze tuition and fees because of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the upcoming academic year, UNCG wants to raise only one student fee: the health services fee by $62.
Bob Shea, UNCG's vice chancellor for finance and administration, told trustees Thursday that the university will use the new revenue to cover COVID-19 expenses, including testing and protective gear; to hire a nurse practitioner and five counselors to handle sharply growing demand among students for mental health services; and to raise some salaries to keep campus health center employees from leaving for better-paying jobs outside UNCG.
"Since the onset of COVID here in the United States in the spring of last year, there have been significant costs associated with that ...," Shea said. "This increased fee proposal is to address that."
UNCG's plan would increase its health services fee by 20%. But the total of the six student fees whose rates are approved annually by the Board of Governors — mandatory fees that pay for student activities, college athletics, campus safety and other specific purposes — would grow by just 2.2% next year. That's below the annual cap on student fee increases, set by state law, of 3%.
If the state board OKs UNCG's request, all full-time students will pay $2,927 in student fees next year.
With tuition frozen, the combined price of UNCG's tuition and fees is set to grow less than 1% for all students.
UNCG's request appears to comply with the guidelines set out by the Board of Governors in September. The board said UNC System campuses couldn't raise tuition for in-state residents but said institutions could ask for a higher health services fee because of the pandemic. Campuses could raise other mandatory fees, but the board said increases would have to be matched by a cut of another student fee.
N.C. A&T trustees approved a similar request in November. A&T proposes to freeze tuition for all students except for out-of-state students in a new master's degree program in accounting. A&T has asked for a 9%, or $31.50, increase in its health service fees for next year. All other mandatory fees will remain the same.
Also Thursday, board Chairwoman Betsy Oakley said that Kathy Manning will step down as a UNCG trustee. Manning, a Greensboro attorney, was elected in November to the U.S. House of Representatives. The Board of Governors had appointed Manning to the UNCG board in 2017 for a term that was to end June 30.
