GREENSBORO — New and aspiring teachers can now get reimbursement for the costs of taking North Carolina teaching license exams.

The state is paying for the new initiative with $3 million from the federal COVID-19 education relief dollars controlled by the governor.

State leaders are working on modernizing the licensing, according to the Department of Public Instruction, but see this as a move that can help in the meantime.

Between the cost of tests and study materials, teachers often wind up paying $450 or more. Costs climb if a teacher has to take a test multiple times.

"This funding is just one way we’re working to eliminate barriers to the profession and strengthen the educator pipeline so we can support every student’s access to a high-quality, excellent teacher,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a DPI news release.

Teachers can get up to $500 in reimbursement for licensure exams and study expenses by creating an account at https://ontch.org/TeacherTestPrep and submitting a request. Those eligible for reimbursement can also access Study.com preparation materials.