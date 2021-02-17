North Carolina's public HBCUs push to admit more out-of-state students

The Board of Governors has granted some exemptions over the years. A&T got a temporary cap increase for four years starting in 2014 as part of a pilot project to study the effect of admitting more out-of-state freshman. Elizabeth City State University got waivers in the early 2000s and again in 2019 for two years.

Three of the state's HBCUs, meanwhile, have exceeded the 18% cap in each of the past two years. Nearly 28% of the new freshmen this fall at N.C. Central University in Durham were from out of state. N.C. A&T and Elizabeth City State were right around 25% this fall. Winston-Salem State (17.5%) bumped up against the cap, while Fayetteville State University (10.6%), is well below.

These five universities want the out-of-state cap raised at their campuses starting this fall to 25%, which is the cap number A&T had during its pilot program.

In a Feb. 3 letter to the UNC System office, the chancellors of the state's five HBCUs said the brief cap flexibility were boons to both A&T and Elizabeth City State. Enrollment went up. Stronger students were admitted. And no qualified N.C. students, they said, were displaced by these extra out-of-state students.