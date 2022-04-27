Northeast Middle School back in session after closing for heat Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Northeast Middle School students returned to classes Wednesday after dismissing early on Tuesday due to heat.

Wanda Edwards, director of communications for Guilford County Schools, said Wednesday the school had issues with its air conditioning systems on Tuesday. There was no air in most of the classrooms, she said, and there wasn't anywhere on campus they could relocate all the students and continue classes. Edwards said the district is working to fix the system issues.

Temperatures in Greensboro reached the mid-80s on Tuesday, but had cooled down by Wednesday. As of shortly before noon, the National Weather Service expected highs near 70 degrees for the day.

Edwards said that this is the first heat-related closure of the season for Guilford County Schools, but pointed out the district had a spate of schools closing due to heat last year in August.

At the time, the district's chief operations officer said she was working on getting more heating ventilation and air conditioning contractors on the district's rosters to be more nimble at dealing with such failures when they arise.

Edwards said Wednesday that wanting to have fewer problems with cooling systems is one of the reasons the district is seeking more money for school construction.

