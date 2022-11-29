Northern High can still use book after Guilford school board nixes challenge

GREENSBORO — A novel about a Mississippi family hit by Hurricane Katrina — which also includes some explicit sex scenes — can still be used for a 12th grade AP class at Northern High School.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to dismiss a parent’s challenge of “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward being used by an AP English literature teacher at the school. The vote was 6-2, with board members Linda Welborn and Pat Tillman voting against dismissing the challenge. Board member Anita Sharpe was absent from the 2 p.m. special meeting.

The last time the school board held a similar vote was in 2013, when it upheld the use of the novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” in local schools. The school board will consider another book challenge, also at Northern High, related to the book “Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank, at a special meeting at noon on Dec. 8.

“Salvage the Bones” tells the story of a rural Black family experiencing the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. The main character gets pregnant at 15 by a 19-year-old, and the book includes scenes depicting her relations with the father.

In 2011, the book won the National Book Award, a prize meant to celebrate the best literature published in the United States. It is among many choices of novels recommended by the College Board from which AP literature teachers can pick to use in their classes to teach concepts like characterization and symbolism.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley said she’s not sure how many other AP literature classes in the district might use the book, since it’s on a teacher-by-teacher decision.

This was the third and final level of appeal, after the school’s Media Technology Advisory Council at Northern High School voted in June to keep the book available for school use and the GCS District Review Committee met in the fall and upheld the school advisory council’s decision.

During the special meeting Tuesday, two parents spoke in challenge to the book and then a school administration staff member presented the district’s rebuttal.

Parent Kimberly Magnusson read aloud from some explicit scenes in the book as part of her message to the board.

“Last spring when I was made aware of this book, I was shocked, disgusted and appalled when reading it,” she said. “Segregating students who choose to read an alternative book is not an acceptable solution. There are hundreds of other books that are far more uplifting and challenging to their young minds.”

The other parent to challenge, Elena Wachendorfer, pointed out the teacher’s warning to students when assigning the book.

“When the teacher has to caveat an assignment with, ‘There are graphic sexual scenes that you may want to skip over,’ that could be your first clue to pick a different book,” she told the board.

In response, Natalie Strange, the district’s director of library media services, spoke to the merits of the book and reiterated that the teacher had provided a content warning about the language and sex scenes, provided the option for alternative assignments for students who didn’t want to read it, and also told students they could skip those scenes if they chose.

She said the book provides a window into issues like poverty, teen pregnancy, sexual assault, mental health and disaster response.

In the school board discussion that followed, Welborn seemed to be the board member most aligned with the perspective of the two parents.

“We are talking about touching genitalia, we are talking about body fluids,” Welborn said, in reference to the passages Magnusson read. “It’s getting a little graphic for me, and I am an adult woman.”

Board member Deborah Napper said that in reading the book she felt compassion for the main character and thought it could spark important thinking and discussion about difficult situations girls and young women in high school may actually be going through.

Board member Dianne Bellamy-Small said that when she was growing up the books she read in school were written by and about white people, and she did not learn about the struggles of Black people, with the exception of slavery. Public schools, she said, can be a place where people of a broad range of backgrounds and experiences come together and learn together and read about things that they may or may not relate to.

Plus, she said, parents may be underestimating how much their children have already seen and heard.

“If an 8-year-old can figure out how to use a cell phone, that means a 17- or 18-year-old does know about sex,” she said.