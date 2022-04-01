Northern High teacher named NC teacher of the year

GREENSBORO — Leah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High and Guilford County Schools Teacher of the Year, was named the 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Carper was selected from a field of nine finalists representing the state’s eight education districts and charter schools, according to a news release from Guilford County Schools. The announcement came during an awards luncheon in Cary.

Known as a “student’s teacher,” the district said Carper emphasizes student engagement in her classroom as one of her highest priorities, whether teaching face-to-face or virtually during months of remote instruction forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While teaching via computer last year, Carper invited "guest" visitors into her virtual classroom to win the attention of her screen-weary students. One day it may have been “Grammar Grandma” to warn against run-on sentences; another day, Mr. Eddie Kit to teach proper etiquette when composing a professional email, the district said.

Other "visitors" included Batman, the Grinch, Banksy, Hagrid, Hermione Granger and even Shakespeare.

“When it comes to teaching, I’m going to do what works for my students,” Carper said in her Teacher of the Year submission. “Sometimes that means dressing up in silly costumes. Other times it’s selecting reading materials that appeal to their interests, experiences and ideals.”

She said she takes her cues from her students and what they need and tailors her approach to what works best for them.

“My classroom isn’t just my classroom; it’s theirs too,” she said in the release. “No matter what, I’m always willing to try something new, creative, weird, or random if I think it will effectively grab and keep the attention and imagination of my students.”

Superintendent Sharon Contreras wrote of Carper: “Whether in character as Grammar Grandma, Mr. Eddie Kit or Detective Context, Carper is continually finding new ways to captivate her student audience. But her students see through the wacky personas and receive the message that Carper will go to great lengths to reach them, whether in the classroom or through the lens of a webcam.

"This commitment to her students shines through and truly gives them the confidence to feel safe and accepted in her classroom,” Contreras wrote.

Janiese McKenzie, principal of Northern High, said in her letter recommending Carper as Teacher of the Year that she’s able to engage with all students, “from those who struggle the most to those that are academically gifted.”

“Leah exemplifies outstanding, engaging teaching better than anyone in my 20-plus years of educational experience,” McKenzie said in the release. “My greatest disappointment is that I don’t have more teachers like her, willing to go the extra mile to engage students in their learning and feel like they and their voice are valued.”

Carper has been an English teacher at Northern High since 2016. She started her teaching career in 2006 at Western High after earning a bachelor’s degree in English education from UNCG. She also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Queens University of Charlotte.

As Teacher of the Year, she will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession as supported by Burroughs Wellcome Fund and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

In addition, Carper will have the opportunity to participate in a seminar at the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching, receive a mobile device from Lenovo worth about $1,600, an engraved vase, a cash award of $7,500, a trip to the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp. She also will receive a prize pack and the opportunity to be honored during a football game from NC State Athletics, support from No Kid Hungry NC, a cash award of $2,000 from Flow Honda to assist with travel costs as Teacher of the Year, a cash award of $1,000 from Bojangles and the opportunity to travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC, according to the release.

As the state Teacher of the Year, Carper also will serve as an adviser to the State Board of Education for two years and as a board member for the NC Public School Forum for one year.